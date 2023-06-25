Morgan Stanley Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.70

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from C$10.60 to C$12.70 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. CSFB cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.10.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.39. The stock has a market cap of C$7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7858232 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

