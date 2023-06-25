Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$51.00 Price Target for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$39.75 and a 12 month high of C$49.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7826975 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.