Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$42.50

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.86. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.09 and a 12 month high of C$40.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

