Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $12.00. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 918,849 shares.
The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
The company has a market capitalization of $620.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
