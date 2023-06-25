Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $12.00. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 918,849 shares.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $620.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

