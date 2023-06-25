Scotiabank Analysts Give MDA (TSE:MDA) a C$12.00 Price Target

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) received a C$12.00 target price from equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a C$8.00 target price on MDA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark set a C$13.00 target price on MDA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Stock Up 2.8 %

TSE MDA opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.08. The company has a market cap of C$973.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. MDA has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$9.41.

About MDA

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.52). MDA had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of C$566.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDA will post 0.3503344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.