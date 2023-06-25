Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$25.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.54.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.76. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.49 and a 1 year high of C$26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.7280335 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.