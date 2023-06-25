Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$110.53.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$105.57 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$87.61 and a 1 year high of C$112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$106.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

