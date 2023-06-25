Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$14.25

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$952.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.93.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

