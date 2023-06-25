Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Set at C$11.00 by Laurentian

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) received a C$11.00 target price from equities research analysts at Laurentian in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.25 million, a P/E ratio of -297.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 235.80. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.05.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

