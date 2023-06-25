Scotiabank Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$20.56 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

