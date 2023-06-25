Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

APLS stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after buying an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,029 shares of company stock worth $15,948,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

