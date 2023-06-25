GameStop Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

GME stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of -0.29.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 458,842 shares of company stock valued at $10,337,760 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

