Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $143.67 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

