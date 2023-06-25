Salesforce, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Salesforce Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,757 shares of company stock worth $161,720,897 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

