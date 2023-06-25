VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 58,045 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 42,309 put options.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $155.94.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

