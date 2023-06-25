Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Lifted by Zacks Research

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

