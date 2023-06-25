Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $34.95 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

