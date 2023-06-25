Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of OLLI opened at $59.32 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

