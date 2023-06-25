Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

