Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.