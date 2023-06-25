Wedbush Comments on KB Home’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Bank of America raised their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KB Home by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

