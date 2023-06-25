Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

