Atb Cap Markets Comments on Kinaxis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$176.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.90 and a 12-month high of C$191.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. In related news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total transaction of C$1,015,027.57. Also, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

