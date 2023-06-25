Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

