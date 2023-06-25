Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lifted by Analyst

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDXG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

