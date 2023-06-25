Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,098,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,795,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 647,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

