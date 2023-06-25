Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

