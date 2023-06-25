Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $79.70

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,031.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 106,649 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

