GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $78.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GFS opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

