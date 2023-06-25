Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$32.17

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.17.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$25.35 on Tuesday. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.21 and a one year high of C$30.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0611318 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 140.78%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

