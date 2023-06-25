Loungers (LON:LGRS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Loungers Stock Performance

Shares of LGRS opened at GBX 191 ($2.44) on Friday. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 178 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,122.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Loungers

In related news, insider Adam Bellamy acquired 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.82 ($25,612.05). Company insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

