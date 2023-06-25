Informa’s (INF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INF. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.60) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.70) to GBX 690 ($8.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.30) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.29 ($9.27).

Informa Trading Down 1.8 %

INF stock opened at GBX 693 ($8.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.80 ($9.52). The stock has a market cap of £9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,887.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 708.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 675.22.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

