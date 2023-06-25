Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

XAIR opened at $4.63 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.31.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 567,526 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 744,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

