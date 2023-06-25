JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 760 ($9.72) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.26) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.00) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Stock Performance

LON:JTC opened at GBX 703.50 ($9.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 745.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 734.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,058.70 and a beta of 0.53. JTC has a 1-year low of GBX 563 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 860 ($11.00).

JTC Increases Dividend

About JTC

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,347.83%.

(Get Rating)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.