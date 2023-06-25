Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 154.65 ($1.98) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars bought 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,326.04). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Angela Strank purchased 6,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.04 ($12,693.59). Also, insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,326.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,949 shares of company stock worth $2,379,064. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

