Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 200 ($2.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 154.65 ($1.98) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.