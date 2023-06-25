Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,950 ($24.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,050 ($26.23).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.87) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,720 ($22.01) to GBX 2,000 ($25.59) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.38).

RAT opened at GBX 1,822 ($23.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,945.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,000.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,221.95, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,245 ($28.73).

In related news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £22,638.90 ($28,968.52). In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £22,638.90 ($28,968.52). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,914 ($24.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,675.92 ($25,177.12). Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

