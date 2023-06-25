Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 495 ($6.33) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,110 ($14.20) to GBX 1,010 ($12.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Down 4.6 %

OXB opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of GBX 276.62 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 575 ($7.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 441.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.49. The company has a market cap of £418.41 million, a PE ratio of -1,032.14 and a beta of 0.92.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

