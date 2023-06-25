Berenberg Bank Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 770

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 770 ($9.85) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.51) to GBX 655 ($8.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 705 ($9.02).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 530.20 ($6.78) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.40. The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.83).

Insider Activity at Phoenix Group

About Phoenix Group

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($7.00), for a total value of £48,562.66 ($62,140.32). 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.