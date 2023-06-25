SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSPG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.48) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.16) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.05).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24,580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other SSP Group news, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($16,350.10). In related news, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($16,350.10). Also, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($61,773.70). Insiders have purchased 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

