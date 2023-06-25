Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,469.50.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,288.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,391.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,458.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.