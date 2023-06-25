Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

