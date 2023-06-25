Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $3.22

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,088,543 shares in the company, valued at $270,628,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,771,277 shares of company stock worth $52,561,729. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

