Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

