Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphite Bio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphite Bio by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.