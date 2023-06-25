Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLSNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.31. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.14%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

