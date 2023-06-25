Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

INCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.88) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.51) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inchcape currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.66).

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 755.50 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,399.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 781.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 830.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 666.50 ($8.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.90).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

