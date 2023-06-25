Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.17) on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.04 million, a P/E ratio of 608.00 and a beta of 0.13.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.