Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.17) on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.04 million, a P/E ratio of 608.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.