Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 270 ($3.45) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.20).

Grainger Stock Performance

GRI opened at GBX 223 ($2.85) on Wednesday. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.18 ($3.93). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Insider Activity

About Grainger

In other Grainger news, insider Robert Hudson acquired 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £297.36 ($380.50). Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.