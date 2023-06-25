JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target to GBX 372

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.26) to GBX 372 ($4.76) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.38).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Price Performance

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.