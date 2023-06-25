JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 148

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 131 ($1.68) to GBX 148 ($1.89) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transport operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FGP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.83) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.11) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.50 ($1.96).

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 143.60 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.55 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.80 ($1.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,305.45, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,452,694.96). 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

